A Chip Off The Old Block: Speedster Javed Lota Following In His Father’s Tracks!

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – One salient tradition that has shaped motor racing careers over the years is that of second generations of racing drivers – a true demonstration that “an apple doesn’t fall too far from a tree”.

With their insatiable appetite for speed and success, scions of racing dynasties continue to follow in their father’s footsteps, hence transforming into even more formidable course warriors.

But when all is said and done, being a second-generation driver has its advantages and disadvantages, though, as rising tarmac racing star Javed Lota (son of multiple Coast Rally Champion Naushad Kara Lota) would put it.

And after winning three out of three races during the weekend’s 2025 National Tarmac series at Whistling Morans behind the wheel of a Subaru contraption, Javed is convinced that his maiden career motorsport title is within striking distance.

The Lota family has a long tradition with Subarus, and Mombasa-based Javed is overly excited to be the one riding on the crest of a wave!

“We did it again. The third Round of the Tarmac Championship, organized by Delta Motorsports at Whistling Morans, could not have come at a better time, when my driving lines are closer to where I want them to be.”

“Whistling Morans was a great occasion where I secured my third win of the year and the fastest time of the day (FTD) to boot. This was my third fastest time in a row,” highlighted Javed, ” adding, “on to the last round in Machakos people’s park on November 2.”

Javed Lota at their workshop in Mombasa.

Asked how hand-me-down knowledge plays out in shaping a driver’s career, Lota Motorsports’ tarmac speedster Javed sounds quite enthusiastic in his talk.

Javed is sublimely fast on tarmac, having chosen an alternative career path to his rallying dad. By and large, Javed appreciates the breakneck nature and febrile atmosphere that tarmac racing presents.

“Being second generation is more of an advantage as you get to learn a lot from the first generation, the driving skills, techniques you employ on your driving lines, personal preparations for events, and so much more,” explains Javed.

He added, “With the team effort and a well-prepared car, you are familiar with the weaknesses in the vehicle, you know where to target to become stronger and how to improve your timings on the stages.”

But Javed, who plans to partake in both Tarmac and Autocross championships, candidly admits that the second-generation facet has its challenges to fathom out.

“The pressure is immense because the first generation looks up to you, and they want the results, so you have to always try your best,” he quips.

–Early Days–

Javed kickstarted his motorsports career with go-karts and ventured into a bit of rallying before settling on asphalt. He has been a part of Delta Motorsports events for over a year now and is already bubbling with confidence as the 2025 season wears on.

Javed started this tarmac journey in October 2023.

“My first event was in Naivasha in a Subaru N12. In 2024, I started racing fully and had a new car, a Subaru N14. So the whole of 2024 has gone well. Unfortunately, we had one breakdown, which cost us the championship title, so let’s see how the 2025 season pans out.”

“Rallying is an expensive sport, and I needed somewhere I could settle in the long run, so I scrapped an acquaintance with Delta Motorsports, and the rest is history. “

In his very first full season of racing in 2024, Javed steered his Subaru N16 with considerable vigor. But the event that cost him the championship was a Whistling Moran event in Athi River, where he suffered engine gremlins, much to his chagrin.

“In 2024, we did six rounds with Delta, we kickstarted our season in February at Whistling Morans, then went to WRC Naivasha Service Park for our second event, where we had a Gymkhana set up, which went very well came second. Then we went to Machakos People’s Park, where we did the RX, and finished second again. In our last event, we went back to Machakos and came third overall,” said Javed.

Weighing up the dynamics of asphalt and gravel racing, Javed went on: “Gravel racing is exciting, yes, with lots of sideways, whilst tarmac is something akin to a precision drive, sharper driving that is. In gravel racing, you encounter enough spectacular obstacles like jumps, hairpin bends, and water slashes. I would say both forms of racing are equally fun.”

–Racing Bug—

The motorsport bug for Javed came from his father, Naushad Kara Lota, who is a multiple Coast Champion and a previous winner of the prestigious Johnny Hellier Memorial trophy for the best placed Coast driver in a Mombasa, Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) event.

“I’d say my love of racing actually predates my memories. It’s been in the family.

My dad has been a Coast Champion for many years, did lots of gravel rallying back in the day, it’s more like a culture we’ve grown up with in the family. I guess it’s now my turn to shine,” Javed said.

–Second Generation Siblings–

Javed (25) and his younger brother Zuhair (17) are the two members of the Lota family venturing into their dad’s tracks. While Zuhair is into gravel rallying, Javed hopes to become the next tarmac 4WD champion in his N14 Subaru.

Javed is currently studying International Business Management virtually at London’s Hertfordshire University.

He is not aspiring to become an automotive specialist like his dad, but explains the reason why: “My dad has always pushed me to be an automotive engineer, but I decided to pursue a different path. Being a race driver, I only have general knowledge of cars, meaning I have to be well-versed with the intricacies of pressure, tire grip, tire wear, and other things like fuel mixture, which is general knowledge, and very key for a race driver to comprehend.”