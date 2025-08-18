‘Until fat lady sings:’ KCB keen to reap maximum profit from remaining legs of National Sevens Circuit

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 18, 2025 – KCB Rugby coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja says their main target is to make the finals of all the remaining legs of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Mwanja says they will not allow complacency to creep in, rather will maintain their high quality performances to the last leg of the circuit in Kisumu.

“We cannot say it’s over yet…as they say it is not over until the fat lady sings. We just want to continue with the same rhythm until the third…fourth and last tournament. We are just taking care of our home…everyone should take care of their home,” he said.

Mwanja added: “The players have taken the initiative upon themselves and they have set a target of qualifying for all the finals of the circuit. At the same time, we are working hard to erase the mistakes that cost us in the last season.”

The bankers clinched their second trophy of this year’s NSC, beating Menengai Oilers 19-5 to lift their eighth Christie 7s title at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday evening.

The four-time NSC champions also won the opening leg in Mombasa – the Driftwood 7s – where they best Strathmore Leos before losing to the students at the subsequent competition in Nakuru – the Prinsloo 7s.

Their dominant run in this year’s circuit has seen them establish a commanding lead at the top of the standings with 63 points – five better than second-placed Leos.

Having relinquished the crown to Kenya Harlequin last year, Mwanja says 2025 is their year of redemption.

“It has been a long time coming…we also thank God…we do not take it for granted. Making it to the final was about redeeming ourselves…that was one of our targets. Though we lost to Strathmore in Nakuru two weeks ago, making it to the final was a place for us to redeem ourselves. The boys were composed and they wanted it more so I commend them,” the national women’s rugby 7s team boss added.

The bankers return to action at next weekend’s Embu 7s where they face Daystar University Falcons, Mwamba RFC and a yet-to-be-confirmed team in Pool A.