Racially abused player ‘cried on my chest’ – Rooney

Published

LONDON, England, August 18, 2025 – Wayne Rooney revealed a player “cried on his chest” after being racially abused during his time in charge of Major League Soccer club DC United, and has called for greater anti-racism education campaigns.

The former England and Manchester United great also wants to see clubs punished more severely for racism from fans.

Rooney, speaking on his new BBC podcast, discussed what can be done to eradicate racism in the Premier League.

It comes after Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reported he was racially abused by someone in the crowd during the Cherries’ 4-2 defeat by Liverpool on Friday.

“I had it in DC with one of my players who got racially abused and he was crying on my chest. I was holding him as he was crying on my chest,” he said on the Wayne Rooney Show.

“I don’t think people realise – they say it as a throwaway line that they think has no meaning behind it, but it hurts people. For people to see that and understand, there has to be more done to stop it.”

Friday’s Premier League opener at Anfield was temporarily halted in the 29th minute after Semenyo reported the abuse to the referee.

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool, who was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence, has been banned from every football stadium in the UK and conditionally bailed.

Rooney added that anti-discrimination education for all ages is essential but also wants to see stronger sanctions for clubs.

“There needs to be a strong campaign for society – for children, parents and grandparents – to be educated,” Rooney added.

“You have to hit the clubs because that’s the only way it will stop. If there is ignorance, the fans will still do it.

“You have to hit the clubs by taking off points or hit them in the pocket and take money away from them. Otherwise, it will keep on going.

“Hopefully the right people sit down with the right organisations to try and get something serious in place.”

The Football Association (FA), according to rule E20.1, has the power to impose financial penalties or a stadium closure (whether partial or full) on clubs deemed to have not acted upon reports of racist abuse.

In 2023, League Two club Gillingham were fined £12,500 by the FA for three counts of misconduct following racist and sexist abuse by their supporters.

