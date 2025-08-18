Nabwire: ‘We are ready to shed blood, sweat and tears for McCarthy at CHAN’

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 18, 2025 – Harambee Stars midfielder Marvin Nabwire says they are determined to repay coach Benni McCarthy for the trust he has placed in each one of them.

The Kenya Police anchorman says the South African is a father figure who has motivated them to become the best version of themselves.

“He has been a huge inspiration to each and every one of us…encouraging us to become better in every game. Every time we step onto the field, there is that urge to fight…to fight for him. We want to do well and make him proud,” Nabwire said.

Nabwire was one of the late call-ups to the Harambee Stars squad for the African Nations Championships (CHAN), having shone against them in a behind-closed-doors friendly with a combined side.

He came on in the second half in Harambee Stars opening tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) before starting the next match against the Antelopes of Angola.

However, that tie came to an abrupt end after he was red-carded in the first half for a last-ditch tackle against Angolan forward Alem.

Nabwire was restored to the starting line-up for Harambee Stars final Group A encounter against Zambia on Sunday, the midfielder playing a starring role as they won 1-0 to end the pool stages on top.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy oversees a training session. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The former AFC Leopards is delighted to be part of a historic team that have made the knockout stages of a continental competition in Kenya’s football heritage.

“Making it into the knockout stages was one of our biggest objectives ahead of this competition. We are happy that we have also made the fans proud and have not disappointed them with our performances. We have made history and we are looking forward to doing more,” he said.

Up next for Benni McCarthy’s charges is Madagascar in a mouthwatering quarterfinal clash at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday evening.

Nabwire says they will not be taking the Indian Ocean islanders lightly.

“Our goal is to continue in the same way that we have started. We will treat the game as a final and not underrate them because they are a very good team. Playing at home is a great advantage for us because we will have the home fans behind us,” he said.

Madagascar finished second in Group B, behind co-hosts Tanzania.