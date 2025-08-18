Isak not expected to attend PFA awards gala

LONDON, England, August 18, 2025 – Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is not expected to attend Tuesday night’s Professional Footballers’ Association’s awards gala.

The Sweden international has been nominated for the main award but could miss the ceremony amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at St James’ Park.

Isak is currently in the middle of a stand-off with Newcastle over his ambition to join Liverpool before the transfer deadline.

Just over 24 hours before the awards, BBC Sport has learned Isak is yet to confirm his attendance at the function, which will be held at the Manchester Opera House, casting doubt over whether he plans to appear.

Indeed, other sources have indicated that Isak – as things stand – is not planning on attending the event.

Previous PFA award nominees and players selected in their respective division’s teams of the year have confirmed their attendance inside the final 24 hours before the ceremony, so it remains to be seen whether Isak makes a late decision.

Even this close to the gala, it is likely the PFA would welcome Isak’s presence.

The 25-year-old is currently not training with Eddie Howe’s first team and there has been no indication of a reintegration any time soon.

Attending the PFA ceremony could leave Isak in an awkward spot given the controversy over his future.

A lot has changed for Isak – analysis

Newcastle United reporter Ciaran Kelly

“Ice cold Isak”.

These were the words Newcastle used to accompany the announcement that the Swede was up for the award fewer than two months ago.

It was a proud moment for all parties as Isak was nominated for the prize for the first time.

A lot has changed since then.

Isak was once this side’s poster boy, but the idea of the striker representing the club at a glitzy awards ceremony?

That was always going to be in doubt.

Isak remains determined to join Liverpool, continues to train away from the rest of his team-mates and was not involved in Newcastle’s goalless draw at Aston Villa on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

Isak’s absence from the team sheet was hardly a surprise but his team-mates put in a committed showing without him.

It led to the away end turning on their talisman after the game.

Do not be surprised if those chants get another airing when Liverpool, of all teams, come to St James’ Park next week.