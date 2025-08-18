Harambee Stars’ cup overflowing with millions as team receive reward for win over Zambia in latest CHAN fairytale

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 18, 2025 – After their entertaining 1-0 win over Zambia in the final group game of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), Harambee Stars players have each received Ksh 2.5 million as was promised by President William Ruto a week ago.

In a statement, State House further revealed that each player has received an additional Ksh 500,000 as was promised by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Good evening. H.E the president has kept his promise to Harambee stars after the win with Zambia yesterday. This afternoon all the 27 players

and 15 officials have been awarded the cash prizes as promised by H. E the president Hon. Dr William Ruto and also from the Rt. Hon former prime minister Raila Odinga,” the statement read.

President Ruto, accompanied by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, had visited the players in the dressing room after the Zambia encounter during which he reiterated his promise.

Ryan Ogam struck in the 75th minute as Harambee Stars came away with maximum points from Kasarani Stadium to top Group A with 10 points – one ahead of second-placed Morocco who trounced the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 3-1 at the Nyayo Stadium.

A quarterfinal duel with Madagascar awaits at the same stadium on Friday with more goodies on the way should they progress to the semis.

In the aftermath of their 1-0 win over Morocco at the same venue, last Sunday, President Ruto promised that each of the players would receive Ksh 1 million, plus a two-bedroom house at a location of their choice – under the Affordable Housing Programme.

The same will be upgraded to a three-bedroom house should they sail into the finals of the continental showpiece in which they are making their maiden appearance.

A mouthwatering reward of Ksh 600 million awaits the team should they go all the way and win the competition albeit the President hinted at increasing it at an appropriate time.

At the same time, various individuals across the country have been making promises to reward the team in various ways should they continue their eye-catching performances on the pitch.