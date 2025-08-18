Eldoret businessman Wins Toyota Noah in Odibets Omoka na EPL Promo

ELDORET, Kenya, Aug 17 – It was a day full of surprises for Eldoret resident Silas Kipkemboi after learning that he was the lucky winner of a brand-new Toyota Noah van courtesy of the Omoka na EPL promotion by leading online betting firm Odibets.

The promotion required participants to place bets on last season’s English Premier League matches, with Silas emerging as one of the top winners. Unaware of his win, Silas was left in shock when he was contacted and informed that he had bagged the grand prize.

“I honestly did not expect this. I was just enjoying the EPL games and placing my bets. Winning a whole car is beyond anything I imagined,” said a visibly elated Silas after receiving the keys to his new van.

Meanwhile, in Kitale, Patrick Mbango also had a reason to celebrate after clinching KSh 500,000 in the ongoing Vuna na Club World Cup promotion. Patrick said the money had come at just the right time and would go a long way in supporting his family and personal projects.

Speaking during the prize handover, Odibets General Manager congratulated the two winners, saying:

“Both Silas and Patrick truly deserved their wins. They have been consistent in participating in our promotions, and we are glad to reward loyal customers who engage with us. This is only the beginning. Our customers should watch out for more exciting promos that will change their lives.”

With Odibets continuing to roll out promotions tied to global football events, more punters across the country could soon find themselves in Silas’ or Patrick’s shoes winning big from just a simple soccer bet.