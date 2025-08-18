Doak to join Bournemouth for £25m as Liverpool sales near £200m

LONDON, England, August 18, 2025 – Bournemouth have agreed a deal for Liverpool winger Ben Doak for an initial £20m with a further £5m in add-ons.

The 19-year-old is expected to complete his transfer to the south coast in the next 24 hours in a move that remains subject to paperwork and passing a medical.

Doak was left out of Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night, amid ongoing talks between the two Premier League clubs.

But Bournemouth have since secured a deal for the forward, who has six caps for Scotland, and spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, scoring three times and recording seven assists in 24 matches.

They are understood to have beaten interest from other Premier League clubs, including Leeds, as well as Portuguese club Porto.

Doak’s move will give him a better chance of playing first team football having played just 10 times for Liverpool since joining from Celtic in 2022.

It will take Liverpool’s sales to around £200m this summer, having spent more than £270m on new signings and having had a £110m bid for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle.

The Premier League’s major sales have included Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich in a £65.5m deal, Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal for £46.3m and academy player Jarrell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips have also been sold, while the club received £8.4m from Real Madrid to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early from his contract, though the Spanish club dispute this figure.

Bournemouth have also had a busy summer having sold Dango Ouattara to Brentford for £42.5m last week.

They already lost defenders Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez for a combined total of about £150m to Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said his side are “not where they want to be” before defeat at Anfield and added “important movements” will be made before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, left-back Adrien Truffert and centre-back Bafode Diakite have joined the club this summer, with January signing Eli Junior Kroupi also coming into the squad after finishing last season on loan at Lorient.

Sources say the Cherries are in the market for a further central defender and a striker to compete with Evanilson, with alternative option Enes Unal expected to be out with a major knee injury until November or December.