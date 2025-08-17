Records? They chase me: McCarthy wants ‘only the best’ for Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Kenya’s head coach Benni McCarthy says he is under no pressure to make history with Kenya, and is only focused in doing his best to lead the team to success in every game. The tactician has already made great strides, leading the Harambee Stars to its first ever quarter final appearance in their debut at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Speaking to Telecomasia.net on whether he thinks he can make more history if Kenya go all the way to the final, McCarthy, a UEFA Champions League winner with FC Porto as a player says he only wants to do well and if the records and history follow him, then why not.

“I will use a famous phrase by Cristiano Ronaldo that I don’t chase history, but history chases me. For me, being South Africa’s all time goal scorer wasn’t something I chased, but I kept doing my thing and it got me. Same here, I am a young coach, looking to learn the ropes and just seeking to do well in every game. If that means I will make history, then it will chase and find me. My ambition is to give the very best for as long as Kenya will have me,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

The South African coach has already made an imprint in Kenyan football lovers’ minds, with the way he has led the team through a tough group at the CHAN. Kenya faces Zambia in their final Group A match and a win means they finish top and will host their quarter final duel.