No complains from ‘Pa Avram’ despite Zambia’s early CHAN exit - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Zambia coach Avram Grant and skipper Kevin Kampamba

Football

No complains from ‘Pa Avram’ despite Zambia’s early CHAN exit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Zambia’s head coach Avram Grant says that he leaves Nairobi a satisfied man despite bowing out of the Africa Nations Championship.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Chipolopolo have lost three straight matches in the competition and ahead of their final game against Kenya, are not mathematically in contention for a place in the quarter finals.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Grant says he has met his initial ambition in the tournament, which was to expose more players on international level to feed into the senior team.

“For me, from the beginning, I said that our ambition was to build up the team for the A team. Of course we would have wanted to win every game, but despite losing three, I am happy that we have gotten better in each match. Zambia is not like many other national teams who have many players in Europe and these tournaments offer us a chance to develop more. There are maybe three who I have seen that can be integrated into the senior team when we play the next international window,” the experienced tactician stated.

Zambia are facing a huge task against Kenya, who are in to pick a win which should assure them of a top spot finish in the group and a quarter final tie at home.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020