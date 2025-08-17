No complains from ‘Pa Avram’ despite Zambia’s early CHAN exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Zambia’s head coach Avram Grant says that he leaves Nairobi a satisfied man despite bowing out of the Africa Nations Championship.

The Chipolopolo have lost three straight matches in the competition and ahead of their final game against Kenya, are not mathematically in contention for a place in the quarter finals.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Grant says he has met his initial ambition in the tournament, which was to expose more players on international level to feed into the senior team.

“For me, from the beginning, I said that our ambition was to build up the team for the A team. Of course we would have wanted to win every game, but despite losing three, I am happy that we have gotten better in each match. Zambia is not like many other national teams who have many players in Europe and these tournaments offer us a chance to develop more. There are maybe three who I have seen that can be integrated into the senior team when we play the next international window,” the experienced tactician stated.

Zambia are facing a huge task against Kenya, who are in to pick a win which should assure them of a top spot finish in the group and a quarter final tie at home.