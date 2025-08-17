KCB navigate through slippery Oilers to clinch Christie 7s, climb atop Sevens Circuit standings - Capital Sports
KCB Rugby players celebrate with the Christie 7s crown. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

National Sevens Circuit

KCB navigate through slippery Oilers to clinch Christie 7s, climb atop Sevens Circuit standings

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 17, 2025 – KCB Rugby overcame a light evening shower to clinch the 59th Christie Sevens, defeating Menengai Oilers 19-5 in a cagey final at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday.

The bankers stamped their authority early, with Fred Wabwire touching down twice in the first half.

Brian Wahinya converted one as KCB went into the break 12-0 ahead, while Festus Shiasi was unlucky to miss the other extras.

Wabwire, in inspired form, completed his hat-trick shortly after the restart, Wahinya adding the extras to stretch the lead to 19-0.

KCB Rugby’s Vincent Onyala (R) in action against Menengai Oilers. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Oilers pulled one back through Samuel Mwaura, but the conversion went wide, leaving the scores at 19-5 at full time.

The victory not only handed KCB their 59th Christie Sevens crown, but also came with a Ksh 100,000 winner’s purse.

The result sees the bankers rise to 63 points on the National Sevens Circuit standings, with Oilers climbing to 47 points after their runners-up finish.

Strathmore Leos, who beat hosts Kenya Harlequin to claim bronze, moved their tally to 58 points, keeping the top-three battle alive.

With three legs remaining, including the Embu Sevens next week, the title race is finely poised, KCB holding a narrow edge over Strathmore while Oilers lurk close behind.

