How Silesia Diamond League has improved Chebet’s sharpness for World Championships in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 17, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet says competing in the women’s 1500m was a huge step towards improving her speed.

Chebet says Saturday’s race at the Silesia Diamond League was helpful in fine-tuning one of her weak areas.

“I am very happy about this race because I came here to test my speed. And I got a personal best! And the test is amazing. I enjoyed the race and the atmosphere. I was a bit afraid to follow the speed but I told myself let me try and run and it worked,” the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m said.

The double world record holder clocked a personal best (PB) of 3:54.73 to finish second in the women’s 1500m, in a close race at the prestigious competition.

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia came away with victory, courtesy of a meet record (MR) and season’s best (SB) of 3:50.62.

Georgia Bell of Great Britain came third in 3:56.00.

The race was Chebet’s first international race since she became the first woman to run the 5000m in under 14 minutes, clocking a world record of 13:58.06 at last month’s Prefontaine Classic.

It was her first race in the women’s 1500m since she clocked 4:10.17 to finish a disappointing fifth at the national trials for the World Championships in 2023 — later held in Budapest, Hungary.

The 25-year-old will be flying the national flag at next month’s World Championships in Tokyo where she will be doubling in the women’s 10,000m and 5,000m.

She will be part of a strong four-woman team in the women’s 5000m where she will be accompanied by defending champion Faith Kipyegon, Margaret Akidor and Agnes Ngetich.

Chebet and Ngetich will also be running in the women’s 10,000m, alongside African Games champion Janeth Chepngetich.