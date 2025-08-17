Harambee Stars skipper Abud restored to starting lineup as McCarthy rejigs squad again for CHAN duel against Zambia - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars skipper Abud Omar taking a look at the VAR screen after Kenya's 1-1 draw against Angola. Photo/FKF

CHAN 2025

Harambee Stars skipper Abud restored to starting lineup as McCarthy rejigs squad again for CHAN duel against Zambia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 17, 2025 – Harambee Stars captain Abud Omar has been restored to the starting lineup for the final Group A encounter of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) against Zambia on Sunday afternoon.

Omar came on as a substitute in Harambee Stars’ historic 1-0 win over Morocco in their third fixture last Sunday, with newly-signed Gor leftback Siraj Mohammed taking his place.

However, Benni McCarthy has opted to start with his skipper in today’s match, which Harambee Stars will be aiming for maximum points to solidify their place at the top of Group A.

The same would guarantee they remain in Kenya to play their quarterfinal match-up on home soil, possibly against Madagascar.

Also restored to the starting lineup — after missing out against Morocco — are Bandari forward David Sakwa, Gor Mahia midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango and top scorer Austine Odhiambo.

Kenya Police anchorman Marvin Nabwire — who was sent off in Harambee Stars’ second tie against Angola — also returns to the starting XI after completing his suspension.

In the other Group A tie of the day, Morocco take on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with both teams tied on six points after victories over Angola and Zambia.

In this article:
