Harambee Stars seal Group A supremacy in CHAN with win over Zambia

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 17, 2025 – Ryan Ogam struck in the 72nd minute as Harambee Stars beat Zambia to win their final Group A encounter of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ogam latched on to a through pass from Boniface Muchiri to strike past Zambian keeper Charles Kalumba off of his left foot.

Harambee Stars will now play their quarterfinal fixture at the same venue, having ended the day on top of Group A with 10 points from four matches.

In the other concurrent Group A duel, Morocco sealed second place with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Nyayo Stadium.

More to follow…