HALFTIME REPORT: Harambee Stars unable to punish Zambia despite dominating possession in CHAN encounter

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 17, 2025 – Harambee Stars and Zambia are currently deadlocked at 0-0 in the first half of their African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter at the Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

Benni McCarthy’s charges have enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, coming close to drawing first blood on numerous occasions to no avail.

However, it was Chipolopolo with first clear cut chance in the seventh minute, defender Mike Kibwage having to be alert to clear the ball off the goal line from a header.

The hosts then took the game by the scruff of the neck, knitting neat passes in the midfield while maintaining defensive solidity.

Upfront, the quadruple attacking force of Ryan Ogam, Austine Odhiambo, David Sakwa and Ben Stanley Omondi have been a thorn in the Zambian flesh.

In the ninth minute, Ogam had a glorious chance to open the scores but connected weakly with the ball after Zambian keeper Charles Kalumba had parried Odhiambo’s cross into his path.

Odhiambo’s freekick in the 13th minute was then punched away by Kalumba, with a number of Harambee Stars players closing in for the rebound.

Six minutes later, Ogam was once again guilty of dithering with the ball after a pass from Omondi.

Lewis Bandi had done well to intercept Kalumba’s pass, threading the ball through to Sakwa who found Omondi who then slotted it to Ogam in the danger area.

However, Ogam could not sort his feet out in time before the ball was nicked from him from a corner.

At the same, at Nyayo Stadium, Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are locked at 1-1.

McCarthy’s charges need to win the game to top Group A, which will ensure they remain on home soil for their quarterfinal duel.