Ex Captain Wanyama tips Stars to keep CHAN history wheels running

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama has backed the team to pick more history at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after they earned a ticket to the quarter finals in their maiden attempt.

Wanyama visited the team during their last training session ahead of the Group A closing tie against Zambia and shared a word of encouragement to the team. Speaking to Telecomasia,net, the former skipper believes the team has done well and will continue with their upward trajectory.

“I believe coach Benny has done a really good job with the team so far and the results speak for themselves. I am really happy for them especially noting that most of them are young players who are at this stage for the first time. I have confidence that they can keep grinding results. We are playing at home and we need to put our best foot forward and the home crowd is also doing well to push the team. Against Zambia, I know they will have a good game and I will be there to cheer them on for a win,” Wanyama told Telecomasia.

The former captain has recently been asked by coach McCarthy to step out of retirement and get back into the team to help in mentoring the young players.