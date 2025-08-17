Ex Captain Wanyama tips Stars to keep CHAN history wheels running - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Victor Wanyama at Harambee Stars training

CHAN 2025

Ex Captain Wanyama tips Stars to keep CHAN history wheels running

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama has backed the team to pick more history at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after they earned a ticket to the quarter finals in their maiden attempt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wanyama visited the team during their last training session ahead of the Group A closing tie against Zambia and shared a word of encouragement to the team. Speaking to Telecomasia,net, the former skipper believes the team has done well and will continue with their upward trajectory.

“I believe coach Benny has done a really good job with the team so far and the results speak for themselves. I am really happy for them especially noting that most of them are young players who are at this stage for the first time. I have confidence that they can keep grinding results. We are playing at home and we need to put our best foot forward and the home crowd is also doing well to push the team. Against Zambia, I know they will have a good game and I will be there to cheer them on for a win,” Wanyama told Telecomasia.

The former captain has recently been asked by coach McCarthy to step out of retirement and get back into the team to help in mentoring the young players.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020