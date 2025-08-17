Double Victory for Maurine Chebor as BingwaFest Season Two Guns Off in Nakuru

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 17 – Maurine Chebor delivered a commanding performance during the opening leg of BingwaFest Season Two with double victories, in the women’s 10,000m and 5,000m, at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru County, on Saturday.

Fresh from winning the opening leg of the Athletics Kenya/Betika Cross Country Series in Machakos last weekend, Chebor led Sandafelis Chebet (32:22.1) to a 1-2 finish, just like they did last weekend in Machakos as Brenda Chepchirchir (32:26.3) settled for the third place to seal the podium positions in the women’s race in the morning.

In the afternoon, she then put up a strong finish in the 5,000m to clock 15:40.8 and finish ahead of Caroline Kariba (15:46.4) and Rebecca Mwangi (15:46.8) who were second and third respectively.

In the men’s 10,000m race, Tokyo-based Richard Etir clocked 28:19.5 to win ahead of Kevin Chesang who timed 28:25.2 as Ronald Kipkoech sealed the podium in 28:27.7.

Chebor and Etir took home Ksh 300,000 as Chebet and Chesang won Ksh 250,000, with Chepchirchir and Kipkoech pocketing Ksh 200,000.

Fourth and fifth place finishers rounded off the prize bracket and received Ksh 100,000 and Ksh 75,000 in that order.

Daniel Kimaiyo won the men’s 5,000m with a commanding time of 13:23.6 followed by Vincent Lagat (13:40.6) as Gideon Rono (13:41.2) finished third.

Kenya’s 4x400m team for the World Championship in Tokyo next month comprising of Brian Tinega, Kevin Kipkorir, Bonface Mweresa, and Zablon Ekwam stormed to victory in the men’s 4x400m, with coach Stephen Mwaniki noting that they used the event to gauge their preparedness for the global showpiece.

“It was a good build up to for us towards the World Championship in Tokyo. BingwaFest was a very good event for us. As a technical bench, we were able to look at their performance and be able to single out things to rectify ahead of the championship as we continue with our training,” Mwaniki said.

In the 5,000m category, winners were awarded Ksh 250,000, second place finishers Ksh 150,000, third place Ksh 100,000, fourth place KES 50,000, and fifth place Ksh 30,000.

Action now shifts to the second leg of the second season in Nyanza in September.