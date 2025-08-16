Yego not resting on laurels despite first Diamond League win in nine years

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2025 – Despite his first ever Diamond League win in nine years, Julius Yego admits he needs to pull up his socks.

Yego says he could have done better with his technique at Saturday’s Silesia Diamond League in Poland.

“I am happy with the win, not quite happy with the performance. Technically I did not get it right today. In the javelin you need to be perfect and I was not. I need to go back to training now. I expect the competition in Tokyo to be tough. Nowadays you need to get over 90 metres to be assured of a medal,” the 2016 Olympic silver medalist said.

The 35-year-old accumulated an overall score of 83.60m to rule the podium at the Diamond League event, finishing ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott who came second with 82.54m.

In third place was Andrian Mardare of Moldova who threw 82.38m to take the final podium place.

Saturday’s triumph was Yego’s first ever Diamond League win in nine years since his last at the Prefontaine Classic in 2016 where he threw 84.68m to take top prize.

It was also his first international victory since he won the African title at last year’s championships in Douala, Cameroon – with a best score of 80.24m.

The 2015 World Champion will be featuring in his seventh global appearance at the biennial competition in Tokyo, next month.

His longevity at the top of the game is a standout in an industry where many have faded into oblivion – just as fast as they shone into the limelight.

Yego hopes his performance at the Tokyo Championships will remain etched in the minds of young athletes who are hoping to take a stab at javelin in the coming years.

“I want to inspire Kenyan kids who throw the javelin. We have the talent and I hope there will be other Kenyans throwing at a high level after I retire. I am already mentoring some athletes and I also have a foundation that I want to run personally after I stop competing,” he said.

Other than Silesia, Yego was also victorious at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland (June) as well as the Motonet Grand Prix.