Faith Kipyegon wins the women's 3000m at Silesia Diamond League. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE

Athletics

Why Faith Kipyegon couldn’t break world record at Silesia Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2025 – Middle distance running phenomenon Faith Kipyegon says she could not break another world record on Saturday evening because she was tired.

The Olympic and world 1500m champion says she knew she was on course for another world record but her legs couldn’t carry her across the finish line fast enough.

“It is all about Tokyo now. I am so happy. I wanted to run a longer distance. To be honest, I did not see the clock on the finish line because I was so tired. But now I am very satisfied with the time. I saw the world record red line during the race but today it was very hot,” the 30-year-old said.

The double world record holder fell a second shy of becoming the globe’s fastest woman in the 3000m, clocking 8:07.04 on her way to victory.

Ethiopian Likina Amebaw finished second in 8:34.53 as her fellow countrywoman Aleshign Baweke took third place in 8:35.51.

Saturday’s race was Kipyegon’s first since July 5 when she stormed to a world record of 3:48.68 in the women’s 1500m at the Prefontaine Classic in the United States.

It was also a her first ever competition in the Polish capital and one she says will not be her last visit to Silesia.

“I want to come back here next year. I enjoyed the atmosphere, I am happy about it. I am grateful for what I have done. All those records, this is what I love doing. I want to be an inspiration for young people and I love to challenge myself. Tokyo is a championship race, so anything can happen,” she said.

Kipyegon will be angling for a fifth world title in the women’s 1500m as she defends the crown she clinched at the last edition of the competition in Budapest in 2023.

She will also be defending her title in the women’s 5000m, which she won at the same competition.

Alongside her in the women’s 5000m will be world record holder Beatrice Chebet and another world beater, Agnes Ngetich Jebet.

United States-based Susan Ejore and youngster Nelly Chepchirchir will also be competing in the women’s 1500m for Kenya.

