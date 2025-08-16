‘When will it stop?’ – league opener halted as Semenyo reports racism

LIVERPOOL, England, August 16, 2025 – Friday’s opening Premier League game between Liverpool and Bournemouth was stopped in the first half after Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by someone in the Anfield crowd.

The 25-year-old went on to score twice in 12 second-half minutes as the Cherries briefly levelled, before the reigning champions struck late twice to win 4-2.

Merseyside Police said a 47-year-old man was ejected from Anfield following reports of racist abuse directed towards Semenyo, and that it is now investigating.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible,” said chief inspector Kev Chatterton.

Ghana international Semenyo took to Instagram after the game to show more racist abuse he had received, with the caption: “When will it stop?”

Having been told of the abuse by Semenyo, referee Anthony Taylor stopped play at a 29th-minute Liverpool corner before talking to both managers on the touchline.

Liverpool and Bournemouth captains Virgil van Dijk and Adam Smith were then called over to the benches to be briefed before the match resumed four minutes later, while the score was 0-0.

Bournemouth skipper Smith said he was “shocked” by the incident and “something needs to be done”.

“Totally unacceptable,” he told Sky Sports. “Kind of in shock it happened in this day and age. I don’t know how Ant has carried on playing and come up with these goals.

“He’s a little bit down – something needs to be done. Taking a knee has taken no effect. We’ve supported him and hopefully he’ll be OK.

“I wanted him to react [after scoring] – that’s what I’d have done. I’d have gone straight over there. It shows what kind of man he is to report it to the ref and carry on. Fair play to Ant.”

When asked to describe his feelings, Smith said “it’s more anger” and he had called for immediate action against the culprit.

“I said to the ref I wanted him removed immediately but the police went and sorted it,” added the defender. “The Liverpool players were very supportive to Ant and the rest of the team. Just so angry.

“We’ve had discussions with the Premier League about it so they have been taking it seriously. I don’t know what else we can do.

“We’ve been doing it for a long time now and no one is getting it. I just feel sorry for Ant and he’s had to take that. The whole country is watching and it’s shocking.”

An anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd inside Anfield once the half-time whistle had blown.

In a statement issued at full-time, the Football Association said: “We are very concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd, which was reported to the match officials during the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

“Incidents of this nature have no place in our game, and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Liverpool said a statement after the game:, external “Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth.

“We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football.

“The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”

Reds head coach Arne Slot told Sky Sports: “The club made a clear statement. We don’t want this in football, we don’t want this happening in stadiums, especially not at Anfield.

“We should talk about this for a long time because we do not want this at Anfield. It takes the shine off it [the game] a bit because our fans were amazing, especially with the tributes to Diogo.”

Premier League Match Centre, external posted on X during the match: “Tonight’s match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

“This is in line with the Premier League’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

Anti-racism charity Kick It Out said it “stands in solidarity” with Semenyo.

“Thirty minutes into the first Premier League game of the season, and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is racially abused by someone in the crowd,” it added.

“Two nights ago, Tottenham’s Mathys Tel was racially abused online. This is a stark reminder of an ugly reality: black players are facing this every week.

“We stand in solidarity with Antoine and can’t praise him enough for his courage in calling this out after such a distressing episode before going on to score twice.

“Anthony Taylor and his refereeing team also deserve credit for acting swiftly and decisively. We will keep pushing to kick this disgusting behaviour out of the game through punishments, accountability and education, but football still has a long way to go.”

Tottenham forward Tel was the subject of racist abuse on social media after being one of two Spurs players to miss in their Super Cup penalty shootout defeat by Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

England defender Jess Carter was also the target of racist abuse during Euro 2025 last month.

And England internationals Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to racism in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final.