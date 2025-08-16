Kipyegon, Chebet switch places in search for more records at Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2025 – World record holders Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet will be among Kenyans in action at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland on Saturday night.

The two will switch places, with Kipyegon competing in the women’s 3000m — a race in which Chebet has run in several times with much success.

On the other hand, Chebet will be running in Kipyegon’s stomping ground — the women’s 1500m — where she could even upstage her fellow Kenyan as the world’s fastest woman.

The two will be competing in their first international races since they came away from last month’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene as world record holders.

Kipyegon, the triple Olympic champion, broke the women’s 1500m world record for the third time in her career, clocking 3:48.68 across the finish line.

On the other hand, Chebet became the first woman to time a sub-14 in the women’s 5000m, clocking a world record of 13:58.06 to take top honour.

Saturday’s race will be her first in the women’s 1500m since 2023.

Her last race in the race was at the national trials for the World Championships in Budapest where she clocked 4:10.17 to finish a disappointing fifth.

Previously, she had run 4:06.09 to win the national championships at Nyayo National Stadium.

For Kipyegon, it has been over 11 years since she last ran in the 3000m.

On that occasion, she clocked 8:23.55 to finish third at the Doha Diamond League.

Kenyans in action

Other Kenyans in action in Silesia include Reynold Cheruiyot, Festus Lagat, Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang (1500m), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800 metres) and Lilian Odira (800 metres).

The competition is expected to be the fourth last Diamond League competition before the World Championships, set for September 13-21 in Tokyo.

Other legs to look forward to include Lausanne (August 20), Brussels (August 22), and Zurich (August 27).

A number of athletes will be using the circuit to attain the qualifying mark for Tokyo.