Evelyn Kanyi (L) receives her prize from Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) chairperson Zuhura Ogada-Odhiambo. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

Golf

Kanyi swings to victory at MSK golf tourney as Capital FM fly high on fairways

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2025 – Evelyn Kanyi was on Friday night crowned the overall winner of the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) Golf Tournament at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Kanyi took top honour after carding an overall score of 42 points at the 18-hole competition.

Capital FM’s James Kamenchu took second place courtesy of 41 points, which was enough to earn him the men’s title at the day-long competition.

Christine Ngandu was crowned winner in the women’s category with 40 points, whereas Raphael Lemingani walked home with the gross winner’s prize.

In the juniors’ category, Kushee Rajuput took top gong courtesy of his 18 points as Nathaniel Nguithi carded 24 points to become winner of the 1st nine as was Alex Mutinda who amassed the same number of points.

James Kamenchu (R) representing Capital FM, receives his prize after finishing second. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

The tournament, sponsored by Capital FM, Consolidated Bank, Transnep and Peak and Dale was organised as a platform for stakeholders from different corporate sectors to network using the sport as a medium.

MSK chairperson Zuhura Ogada-Odhiambo speaks during the closing ceremony. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

Speaking at the closing ceremony, MSK chair Zuhura Ogada-Odhiambo said the significance of the tournament went beyond the greens.

“Today was not just about the game, it was about meaningful connections, showcasing brand excellence, and coming together as Kenya’s marketing fraternity in a relaxed yet purposeful environment,” she said.

Capital FM’s Stephen Muthoni in action as Solomon Maina watches on. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

Ogada-Odhiambo further said the success of the event is the perfect preview for the upcoming MSK Marketers Conference in October as well as the Gala Awards in November this year.

“As we close the evening, I encourage you to take this energy forward, into your businesses, your networks, and of course, to our next events,” she added.

Capital FM MD Symon Bargurei speaks during the closing ceremony. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

Speaking at the same time, Capital FM Managing Director Symon Bargurei expressed the company’s excitement to partner with various stakeholders at the event in future endeavours.

“We are pleased to partner with MSK. If you are looking for content that is trusted, Capital FM 98.4 is your best bet. We return the best value for your brand. Keep listening to us,” he said.

