Black Cats devour Hammers on dream Premier League return

SUNDERLAND, England, August 16, 2025 – Sunderland made a winning start to their first Premier League campaign since 2016-17 as they deservedly beat West Ham at a raucous Stadium of Light.

Eliezer Mayenda, who scored in the Championship play-off final in May, nodded substitute Omar Alderete’s delivery into the corner shortly after the hour mark to spark wild scenes of jubilation among the home supporters.

It was another play-off hero who doubled Sunderland’s lead as Dan Ballard – who rescued Regis le Bris’ team in the semi-final first leg against Coventry – guided his header into the corner.

And Wilson Isidor put the icing on the cake in added time, beating Hermansen with a well-placed shot into the far corner.

The two teams were welcomed by a cauldron of noise before Sunderland’s first top-flight game in eight years, and fans had plenty to shout about after kick-off as both teams went close in a lively opening.

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs did well to save West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen’s shot from a tight angle, while Mads Hermansen deflected a fierce Habib Diarra drive over the crossbar at the other end not long afterwards.

The Hammers sought to turn the screw as the first half progressed and were denied an opener when Ballard produced a magnificent sliding clearance from El Hadji Malick Diouf’s goal-bound shot.

The early stages of the second half were more subdued, but with the Hammers struggling to pose a threat in the final third, the hosts began to grow in confidence and the lively Diarra sent a powerful shot over the bar from just outside the area.

It was a warning West Ham failed to heed, as Mayenda steered a well-placed header past Hammers debutant Hermansen to open the scoring, before Ballard and Isidor added gloss to the scoreline on a memorable afternoon for Le Bris and his players.

Sunderland analysis: Debutants impress on Black Cats’ dream day

Sunderland have bolstered their ranks with 11 new signings this summer, but their ability to keep their heads above water will depend largely on how well Le Bris manages to mould his new recruits into a coherent unit.

The Frenchman could not have asked for a much better start on Saturday as his team defended diligently in the first half before a clinical second-half display secured an eye-catching victory.

The experience and tenacity of former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen captain Granit Xhaka is likely to be crucial this season, but the Black Cats’ other new recruits also impressed against the Hammers, with Diarra and Noah Sadiki looking more than capable of forming a potent midfield alongside the veteran Swiss international.

Diarra perhaps should have given the home side an early lead after running on to Mayenda’s eye-of-the-needle pass, his shot striking Hermansen and sailing over the crossbar for a corner, which came to nothing.

Sunderland fans may have been forgiven for wondering whether that missed opportunity would come back to haunt them, but they needn’t have worried.

Summer signing Alderete, who only entered the fray after Jenson Seelt had been forced off with a back injury, delivered a perfect cross for Mayenda to break the deadlock, and the Black Cats retained a firm grip on proceedings after that.

Remarkably, this was Sunderland’s first Premier League win in August or September since 2012 – four seasons before they were relegated to the Championship – while their last victory in the opening month of a top-flight campaign was a 1-0 success over Manchester City in August 2010.

With games against fellow promoted side Burnley and Brentford coming up, Le Bris’ team may fancy their chances of building on this impressive start.

West Ham analysis: Hammers crumble after promising opening

West Ham underwhelmed under Graham Potter last season, but a solid pre-season – coupled with some astute signings – had raised hopes among Hammers fans of a more successful campaign under the former Brighton boss.

The visitors were calm in possession in the first half, with England international Bowen at the heart of their most threatening attacks – but they lacked the composure in front of goal to match their diligence in the build-up.

Diouf was already turning away to celebrate after steering a firm, low shot towards the far corner shortly before the half-hour mark, but Ballard produced a sensational clearance to thwart the summer signing.

West Ham faded towards the end of the first half, however, and once Mayenda had opened the scoring for Sunderland after the interval they rarely looked like working their way back into the game.

Indeed, the closest they came to a second-half goal was when Sunderland scorer Isidor inadvertently diverted a Hammers free-kick towards his own net, with Roefs producing a sensational stop to preserve his clean sheet.

Things could get worse for West Ham before they get better, with Chelsea visiting the London Stadium in their next match and games against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham before mid-September.

What’s next for these teams?

Sunderland: Le Bris’ team travel to Burnley next weekend before hosting League One Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup second round.

West Ham: The Hammers welcome Chelsea to London Stadium in their next league game before a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.