Bitter pill for Kabras Sugar to swallow as Christie holders exit Main Cup competition at group stages

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2025 – Christie 7s champions Kabras Sugar were the biggest casualties on the opening day of the 59th edition of the annual competition at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.

The sugar millers crashed out of contention for the Main Cup after losing to Daystar University Falcons and ‘brothers’ Menengai Oilers in their Pool C encounters.

Kabras lost 12-17 to the students in their second game of the day, having began with a 34-5 demolition of Ugandan side Ruga Ruga Select.

Their fate was sealed in the third game where Oilers triumphed 5-0 — the Nakuru-based side ending the day with an unblemished record.

Another shocker of the day was witnessed in Pool A where Zetech University Oaks upset National Sevens Circuit (NSC) leaders Strathmore Leos 19-17 in their first duel of the day.

However, the Langata Road-based students steadied the ship with a 26-5 victory over Mombasa Sports Club and a narrow 26-22 win over the hosts, Kenya Harlequin.

Daystar University Falcons’ Moses Keragori charges past Kabras Sugar’s Jackson Siketa. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

By then, Quins — searching for a first Christie title since 2015 — had sealed their place in the Main Cup knockouts courtesy of a 34–15 win over Mombasa and a 41–0 shutout of Zetech Oaks.

Bankers in beast mode

In Pool D, KCB Rugby flawless bagging victories over Nondescripts (37–12), Blak Blad (39–0) and Mwamba (19–12).

Elsewhere, Impala beat Nakuru 19–6, Catholic Monks eased past MMUST 24–5, while Mwamba and Blak Blad shared a 17–17 draw.

With Kabras bowing out, attention shifts to Sunday’s knockout stage where KCB, Strathmore, Quins and Daystar Falcons headline the chase for the Christie Sevens crown and critical National Sevens Circuit points.