Australia come from 22-0 down to beat South Africa - Capital Sports
Rugby

Australia come from 22-0 down to beat South Africa

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, August 16, 2025 – Australia came from 22-0 down to beat world champions South Africa 38-22 in Johannesburg in the opening match of the Rugby Championship.

Joe Schmidt’s side appeared to be on their way towards a chastening defeat a quarter of the way through the game but rallied in remarkable fashion to claim their first victory at Ellis Park since 1963.

The Springboks dominated the opening 20 minutes and estabished a commanding lead courtesy of tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse, Andre Esterhuizen and captain Siya Kolisi.

However, the Wallabies began to take control at the breakdown, with captain Harry Wilson hugely influential and capping a fine display with two tries.

Dylan Pietsch, Max Jorgensen and Joseph Suaalii also crossed for the visitors before Tom Wright’s superb solo try rounded off one of Australia’s greatest Test wins.

“At 22-0 down after the first quarter, there was real courage again from the players,” Schmidt told South African TV channel SuperSport.

“We were forced to play catch-up and take a few risks, and there were a few lucky bounces for us, so we are not going to get too carried away.

“But at the same time I am incredibly proud of the group. I am realistic about getting a little bit of luck, but delighted we came back. 1963 was a long time ago, so the players are delighted.”

Argentina host New Zealand later on Saturday in Cordoba.

South Africa: Nche, Marx, Louw; Etzebeth, De Jager; Van Staden, Du Toit, Kolisi (c); Williams, Libbok; Arendse, Esterhuizen, Kriel, Van der Merwe; Fassi.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Venter, Ntlabakanye, Mostert, Smith; Reinach, Moodie, Willemse.

Australia: Slipper, Pollard, Tupou; Frost, Skelton; Hooper, McReight, Wilson (c); White, O’Connor; Pietsch, Ikitau, Suaalii, Jorgensen; Wright.

Replacements: Paenga-Amosa, Bell, Nonggorr, Williams, Gleeson; McDermott, Edmed, Kellaway.

