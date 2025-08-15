Two Lucky Kenyans Clinch Grand Prize in Omoka na EPL 5G Promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – It was a day of pure joy for Simon Murrey from Ronda, Nakuru, and David Maragia from Kiambu after being crowned the grand winners of the OMOKA NA EPL 5G promotion by Odibets.

The two lucky betting fanatics each received their winners’ cheques yesterday, marking a life-changing moment for both.

For David, the news came as a complete surprise when the Odibets team showed up at his workplace. “At first, I thought it was a prank,” he said with a beaming smile. “When they handed me the cheque, I was completely speechless. This win will help me expand my business and secure a better future for my family.”

Simon, on the other hand, was enjoying a quiet afternoon at home with his family when he got the knock that would change his life. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when they told me I had won,” he recalled. “This is a blessing. I plan to grow my business and make sure my loved ones live more comfortably.”

The OMOKA NA EPL 5G promotion, which runs alongside the English Premier League season, has been rewarding loyal Odibets customers with life-changing prizes. To participate in this season’s promotion, all one has to do is place bets on EPL football matches on Odibets — and they too could be the next big winner.

“This promotion is all about giving back to our customers and making their passion for football even more rewarding,” Said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

For Simon and David, the winnings mean a fresh start and renewed dreams. As David put it, “Sometimes all it takes is one bet to change your life.”