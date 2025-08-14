Zambia coach Grant tips Hakimi for Ballon d’Or

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Former Chelsea FC head coach Avram Grant, now the head coach of Zambia’s national team, says Morocco superstar Achraf Hakimi is good enoygh to win the Ballon d’Or this year. If he succeeds, Hakimi will become only the second African to win the coveted global silverware, after George Weah.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net on the sidelines of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya, Grant says that Hakimi has proved himself to be the best at not just his position, but among his peers in the world.

“He is the best right back in the world and a really great player. I think he deserves to win the award because he was very instrumental for PSG in their campaign last season. In all the important games for PSG, he was their best player. I watched the semis and the final of the Champions League and he was phenomenal. I believe he is a strong contender. Even for him to be nominated already shows what kind of player he is,” Grant told Telecomasia.

Hakimi has been key for PSG as they clinched the Champions League crown as well as a domestic double, and also played a pivotal role as they went all the way to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.