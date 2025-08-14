WRC Safari Officials Land In Burundi As Part Of Regional Technical Integration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – In a bid to enhance integration and cohesion across the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) events, WRC Safari Rally officials have arrived in the province of Ngozi to assist organizers of Rallye International du Burundi deliver an eye-catching and enjoyable event from Thursday through to Saturday.

Rallye International du Burundi, the fourth round of the continental series, will begin on Thursday with shakedown and qualifying stages paving way for action proper on Friday and Saturday.

Kenya will be represented by the reigning national champion Samman Singh Vohra who will be navigated by Briton Drew Sturrock ion a Skoda Fabia Rally 2.

The ARC category has attracted three cars in the absence of reigning Africa champion Karan Patel and ARC3 leader Nikhil Sachania.

Karan will skip Burundi after damaging his car in Rwanda last month whilst Nikhil is out of the Burundi leg citing personal reasons.

The ARC 2025 started in Kenya (Safari) in Match and traversed iconic terrains in Rwanda and Uganda before making a stop in the Ngozi province of Burundi where action will take place this weekend.

Safari Rally officials led by Clerk of the Course George Mwangi, Wambui Kiiru and Musa Locho will be in Burundi, thanks to Kenya Airway’s input as the official travel partner of Rallye Burundi.

Kenya Airways has been a key logistics partner of the WRC Safari Rally since 2023, with the in-kind partnership valued at Ksh 150 million to date.

As part of its commitment to growing motorsport in the region, Kenya Airways has supported Kenyan drivers such as Karan Patel, Nikhil Sachania, and Tinashe Gatimu, enabling their participation in various ARC rallies.

In the spirit of developing the sport and strengthening technical expertise, Kenya Airways has facilitated the travel of technical officials across East Africa, including Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, and Uganda, to attend ARC events. This support aims to elevate regional motorsport standards in line with FIA requirements.

For the Burundi ARC, there are 11 technical officials on the ground, made possible through the Kenya Airways partnership. They are Magdalene Wambui Kiiru (Assistant Event Secretary/Sec of Stewards)

Tuta Caroline Mionki (Chairperson of Stewards), Adon Negamiye (COC Burundi), Salim Qadir Abdulgani (ASN Delegate), Harjit Singh Sagoo (Tracking), Musa Locho (Technical Delegate),

Viren Goricha (FIA Technical Delegate), Rajwinder Singh Jutley (Assistant CMO), Kevin Kiarie Mwinga (Office of PS), Gurvinder Singh Bala (Deputy COC), Anthony Kiprotich Githu (Tracking), Rufus Nganga Njihia (Tracking),

–Leveraging Sports Tourism–

WRC Safari Clerk of Course Mwangi noted that the intersection of tourism and motorsports creates a niche market where stakeholders can leverage the excitement and popularity of revered rally-sport events to offer specialized travel experiences and services.

“As the official airline partner of the FIA WRC Safari Rally Kenya (WRC), national carrier KQ not only curated a unique sporting facet that continues to bolster the organization of rally sport events in the region, but offers travel experience to leading competitors.

Nikhil is now a contender for the overall ARC title incidentally in second overall position with two events in Burundi and Tanzania to spare.