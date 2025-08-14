Vipingo Ridge Gears Up for Grand Finale of 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The curtain will fall on the 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series next Saturday, August 23, with the much-anticipated Vipingo Ridge edition set to bring the season to a spectacular close on Kenya’s coast.

The fourth and final leg of the series follows thrilling stops in Tatu City, Machakos, and Naivasha, where elite riders and cycling enthusiast have battled across diverse terrains.

This time, more than 300 cyclists, including top professionals from across East Africa and beyond are expected to take on Vipingo’s scenic unforgiving gravel course.

With up to Ksh. 352,000 in prize money on the line, the competition will be fierce.

The winning team will pocket Ksh. 125,000, with Ksh. 100,000 and Ksh. 70,000 set for the second and third-placed teams.

The top five finishers in the elite 120km men’s and women’s races will also claim cash rewards, led by Ksh. 20,000 for the winner.

LOOP Digital Financial Services (DFC) CEO Eric Muriuki said the final leg reflects the bold and adventurous spirit the brand stands for.

“From Tatu City, to Machakos, Naivasha, and now Vipingo, we have seen communities of cyclists turn up in large numbers to compete and network. Vipingo will be a fitting end to the season, bringing together the thrill of competition, the beauty of our country, and the power of sport to inspire,” Muriuki said.

The Vipingo course is set to challenge riders with a mix of rugged gravel stretches, rolling hills, and technical sections, all framed by the coastal landscape.

Off the track, fans can expect a festival-like atmosphere, with live music, food, and family activities adding to the experience.

The Naivasha leg, a UCI accredited event, delivered world-class racing, with Belgium’s Lukas Mzewski winning the men’s elite race in 3:45:03, just ahead of Uganda’s Charles Kagimu (3:45:04) and Germay’s Lukas Baum (3:45:05) in a thrilling sprint finish.

Canada’s Haley Smith topped the women’s elite field in (4:32:10), edging Rwanda’s Claudette Nyirahabimana (4:38:48) and Germany’s Svenja Betz (4:44:37).

Organized by the Amani Project and backed by title sponsor LOOP DFS, The LOOP Safari Gravel Series has cemented itself as a cornerstone of cycling in East Africa, while also promoting sustainable tourism and local community development.