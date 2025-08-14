Up Close With Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – With the rapid growth of eSport in Kenya, Capital Sport had a one-on-one sit down with Nis Hatt, the CEO of Phygital International. This is how the conversation unfolded.

1.How do you view Kenya’s emerging role in the global phygital sports movement?

Phygital sport is gaining serious momentum in Kenya. The participation of IndexG at Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football reflects a clear appetite for innovation and a readiness to engage with new formats of competition. Kenya’s strong sporting culture and a growing interest in gaming among youth provide the right foundation for success in phygital sport. Kenya is contributing to a broader continental shift that is embracing the future of hybrid competition.

2. What opportunities do phygital sport create for young athletes in Kenya and across Africa?

Phygital sport is creating new pathways for young athletes in Kenya and across Africa, to compete, grow, and gain international exposure. It offers access to global competitions, introduces athletes to international standards, and helps them develop their esports abilities alongside traditional sporting skills. Clubs such as México Quetzales – Armadillos FC from Mexico and La Crema from Argentina, who have qualified for the world’s premier phygital event, the Games of the Future 2025, will compete on the global stage for international recognition and a share of the $5 million prize pool across 11 disciplines.

This pathway is made possible through the efforts of the World Phygital Community (WPC), a global network of organizations advancing phygital sport through tournaments, education, and collaboration. During the WPC ranking tournament season, phygital competitors will participate in a round of regional tournaments within each participating country called Phygital Origins, followed by national tournaments, which are called Phygital Rivals. In Kenya, athletes have already experienced a Phygital Rivals tournament for Phygital Football earlier this year, offering young athletes a chance to compete in the phygital format. The Kenya Esports Federation will host Phygital Rivals tournaments for Phygital Football and Phygital Dancing later this year, as part of the 2025/26 WPC ranking tournament season.

As the ecosystem continues to expand, more young athletes across Kenya will have the chance to rise through the ranks and build a future in phygital sport.

3. A club from Kenya took part at the Phygital Contenders in Abu Dhabi. How can this help grow interest and involvement in phygital sport within local communities back home?

IndexG’s participation at the Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football tournament marks a breakthrough moment for the phygital movement in Kenya. It proves that clubs from Kenya, are not only ready to compete but can stand alongside some of the best in the world. This kind of international presence sends a powerful message back home, that phygital sport is real, accessible, and full of opportunity.

When a local club steps onto a global stage in a pioneering discipline, it captures attention, shifts perceptions, and raises aspirations. It sparks pride and curiosity within communities, encouraging young people to get involved and pushing local organizations to take the next step. Schools, academies, and sports bodies begin to see phygital as something worth investing in.

Moments like these not only inspire future athletes but also help create the ecosystem that will support them. IndexG’s journey can become the catalyst for deeper engagement, grassroots development, and momentum locally.

4. Who is responsible for phygital sports tournaments in Kenya? What should they do in Kenya do to introduce phygital across the country

The Kenya Esports Federation, the WPC member in Kenya, has played a key role in advancing phygital sport. They have been instrumental in laying the groundwork, supporting clubs like IndexG, and introducing the concept to a broader audience. We look forward to seeing how their upcoming tournament performs during the 2025/26 WPC ranking tournament season.

Looking ahead, the focus now is on expanding the local ecosystem. This includes organizing more tournaments, building training infrastructure, and increasing awareness through schools, community networks, and media. Phygital International and the World Phygital Community are committed to supporting this progress every step of the way.

5. Why is the Games of the Future important on the global stage, and what makes it unique?

The Games of the Future is the pinnacle event of the phygital sporting world, that redefines what it means to compete in today’s digital age. It was born from the realization that younger generations are engaging more through digital platforms than traditional sport. What makes the Games of the Future unique is that it bridges that gap, with athletes competing in both digital and physical arenas, transitioning directly from a video game to a real-world sporting environment.

The inaugural edition of the Games of the Future also featured high-tech disciplines such as Battle of Robots, Drone Racing. This structure creates an environment where fans of traditional sport and esports can enjoy competition in the same space. It offers a new kind of spectator experience where sports and esports come together in real time.

The 2025 edition will be hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi from 18 – 23 December, and we’ve already confirmed Astana as the host-city for GOTF 2026, which will be held in July next year.

6. What impact will IndexG participating at the Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi, have in Kenya?

IndexG’s appearance at the Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi marked a major step forward for the club and for the Kenya Esports Federation, the WPC member supporting its journey. Their participation demonstrated not only competitive readiness but also the growing capacity of clubs in Kenya to operate at an international standard within the phygital format.

This visibility strengthens the case for broader institutional support. It opens doors for new partnerships, funding opportunities, and educational initiatives that align with phygital sport. For the Kenya Esports Federation, it provides a concrete example to build upon as they work to formalize training pathways, expand tournament offerings, and connect more clubs to the global phygital ecosystem.

IndexG’s experience shows what is possible when a club has the right backing and vision. It sets a foundation for more structured growth and positions the Federation to lead national development in this evolving sport.