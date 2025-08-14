Tusker Powers Christie Sevens as Nairobi Prepares for a Rugby and Entertainment Weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The heart of Kenyan rugby shifts to the RFUEA Grounds this weekend as the Christie Sevens returns to the capital for the third leg of the 2025 National Seven Circuit, with Tusker stepping in to fuel both the action on the pitch and the celebration off it.

Kenya’s Breweries Limited’s flagship brand has committed Ksh. 3 million to the event, serving as the official alcoholic beverage and entertainment partner for the tournament.

Half of the sponsorship will go towards logistics for hosts Kenya Harlequin, while the other half will enhance fan experiences, including live music, on-site activations, and the official afterparty.

The Christie Sevens, one of Kenya’s oldest and most storied rugby tournaments, follows high energy legs in Mombasa and Nakuru. Tusker Senior Shopper Manager Sarah Kiritu said the brand’s continued involvement was about more than sponsorship.

“This year’s National Sevens Circuit has already given us unforgettable moments, from the energy of Driftwood in Mombasa to the passion of Prinsloo in Nakuru. Now, all roads lead to Nairobi for the Christie Sevens, an event with deep roots in our rugby culture. We’re proud to continue our support as both a sporting partner and an entertainment partner, ensuring fans enjoy not just the rugby, but the full matchday experience,” she said.

Kenya Harlequins Chairman Victor Sudi welcomed the boost, noting that it will help deliver a seamless event for players and spectators.

“Support like this allows us to focus on delivering great rugby on the pitch and a vibrant fan atmosphere off it. Nairobi rugby fans can expect two days of exciting matches, strong competition and an unforgettable experience at the RFUEA Grounds,” he said.

The men’s Division One draw has set the stage for intense competition. Strathmore Leos lead Pool A alongside the hosts, Zetech Oaks and MSC Rugby.

Catholic Monks, Nakuru RFC, Impala RFC and MMUST make Pool B.

Menengai Oilers head Pool C with defending champions Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons and Uganda’s Ruga Ruga Select.

Pool D features KCB Rugby, Mwamba RFC, Nondescripts and KU Blak Blad.

Division Two will see 20 sides competing across five pools, with Pool A has Kisumu RFC, Kisii Polytechnic, JKUAT Cougars and Masaku Rugby.

Pool B has Homeboyz RFC, Kabarak University, TUM Marines and Stormers RFC.

Pool C features AP Warriors, Stallions Rugby, Sigalagala Polytechnic and Cooperative University.

Pool D includes Embu RFC, Kiambu Rugby, Northern Suburbs and Eagles Rugby, while Pool E has South Coast Pirates, Ngong Warriors, NYS Spades and Rongai Morans.

The women’s competition will run in two tiers, with Mwamba RFC, Kenya Harequin, Nothern Suburbs, and Imapala RFC in tier One and NYS Ladies, Ruck It Rugby, Meru Ladies, and Rongo University in Tier Two.

Fans can look forward to two days of rugby and entertainment as the National Sevens Circuit moves closer to its climax, with Embu Sevens, Kabeberi Sevens and Dala Sevens still to come.