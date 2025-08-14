Okere upbeat Tusker’s boat will remain steady despite key exits - Capital Sports
Football

Okere upbeat Tusker’s boat will remain steady despite key exits

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has admitted the departure of key players Eric Naaman Balecho and Michael Kibwage will hurt them in the new season, but says his technical bench is working with speed to find solutions.

Kibwage and Balecho have both run out of contracts and failed to agree on new terms with the club. Balecho has since joined Bandari FC while Kibwage is headed to record champions Gor Mahia. Both players were offered lucrative financial deals to leave the Brewers.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Okere says it is a tough moment to take in the departure of the two.

“For sure it is really tough on us. As a club we had tried all we could to have them remain with us because they are key elements in our team and their experience is crucial. However, we have to quickly adjust and find solutions. We are exploring the transfer market to find suitable replacements and we know we will be able to seal their spots. Our focus remains to be ready for the new season and I am really pleased with the signings we made. They have integrated really well so far,” Okere noted.

The Brewers have not won a single trophy for the last three seasons and despite having difficulty in retaining some of their key players, coach Okere remains hopeful they will build a strong team for the new season.

In this article:
