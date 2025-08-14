Malkia Strikers Final Squad For FIVB World Championship Unveiled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Kenya Prisons setter Marcleen Akoko is the only player axed from the national women’s volleyball team as head coach Geoffrey Omondi named the final 14 players who will do duty at the FIVB 2025 World Championship, set for August 22 to September 7 in Thailand.

The squad, unveiled Thursday morning in Nairobi, was selected from 17 players who have been in residential training at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Two additional players, Directorate of Criminal Investigations outside hitter Sarah Namisi and Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Marrine Sokoiyo, will travel as training partners.

The team is scheduled to travel in two batches to Vietnam for a series of friendly matches against the hosts and Spain before heading to Thailand on August 20.

The first batch departs Thursday night, with the second leaving Friday.

Kenya will compete in Pool G alongside Poland, Germany, and Vietnam.

During the announcement, Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy President, Paul Bitok said the team was ready to take on the world’s best.

“Our aim is at least qualifying for the second round and to win one or two matches and make history. We would like to continue doing the good work, like previously, we won one or two matches in the World Championship, and we want to maintain the same momentum,” Bitok said.

Final Squad

Setters: Emmaculate Nekesa, Fridah Boke

Liberos: Cellestine Nyongesa, Sharleen Maywa

Left attackers: Juliana Namutira, Meldine Sande (captain) and Veronica Adhiambo, Daisy Leting

Opposite hitters: Pamela Adhiambo, Mercy Iminza, and Marlyne Tata

Middle blockers: Gladys Ekaru (assistant captain), Belinda Barasa, and Lorraine Chebet.

Training Partners: Sarah Namisi and Mrrine Sokoiyo

Technical Bench

Head coach: Geoffrey Omondi

Assistant Coaches: David Muthui, Esther Jepkosgei

Trainer: Mavisis Asenga

Head of delegation Paul Bitok

Chaperone: Neddy Nelimo

Physiotherapist: Sarah Karongo