Kenya’s Olympic Golf Dream Gains Momentum as Equator Tour Heads to Mt. Kipipiri

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug – Kenya’s quest to have a golfer on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028 took another decisive step Thursday as the third leg of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour got underway at Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort in Nyandarua County.

The four-day tournament brings together 43 of the country’s top professionals, all vying not just for ranking points but for a place in a long-term plan aimed at producing world-class Kenyan golfers.

The tour launched earlier this year as part of PGK’s high-performance development program, is backed by leading corporate sponsors determined to raise the sport’s profile and give players the competitive edge needed for international success.

The tour began with an impressive debut at Ruiru Sports Club, followed by a tightly contested second leg at Limuru Country Club, where Greg Snow dominated the event with a total score of 276 (-12) to edge out Safaricom’s Mohit Mediratta (278, -10) and Mutahi Kibugu (280, -8).

NCBA sponsored Edwin Mudanyi finished sixth on 282 (-6), with strong performances also recorded by other regional players.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to developing golf talents in the country, noting the bigger goal of qualifying Kenyan golfers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“We are proud to extend our support for golf to the professionals, so that we can play our part in having the country participate in the Olympics in 2028 for golf. Together with other sponsors, our goal is to actualize the professionals’ dreams of having a stable income and training regimen to focus on their form and eventually raise the Kenyan flag high on global golfing stages,” he said.

PGK Chairman CJ Wangui said the tour is not just about trophies but about building a pipeline of players ready for the highest level of the game.

“By providing our professionals with top-level, consistent competition and opportunities, we’re setting them up to compete and win on the world stage, including the Olympics, he said.

As the Mt. Kipipiri leg unfolds, the stakes are high. For the players, every round is another step towards both personal achievements and Kenya’s bigger dream of standing on the Olympic fairways in 2028.