Why fan zones should be more than about keeping ticketless fans away from Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 13, 2025 – With the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reducing Kasarani Stadium’s capacity to 27,000 due to security concerns, the government has designated six official fan zones across Nairobi to manage the overflow of ticketless fans during the ongoing African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya announced the establishment of these fan zones to provide fans with safe and organized spaces to watch the Harambee Stars matches.

“I have instructed FKF to establish official CHAN 2025 fan zones across Nairobi to help reduce crowding at Kasarani Stadium during Harambee Stars matches. The exact locations of the fan zones will be announced shortly,” Mvurya said.

The zones are strategically located in various neighbourhoods to ease congestion at Kasarani Stadium and ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all supporters.

The six zones have now been confirmed at Uhuru Park, Lucky Summer (Ngomongo area behind Kasarani Stadium), Dandora Stadium, Utalii (Stima Club), Jacaranda Grounds, and Kibera DC Grounds.

Each zone will feature live match screenings, entertainment, food, and a controlled environment for fans, effectively extending the stadium experience beyond Kasarani.

Too little, too late?

The establishment of the fan zones comes on the same day that Kenya incurred an additional Ksh 6.5 million fine from Caf following serious safety and security violations at the Harambee Stars’ tie against Morocco on Sunday.

Ryan Ogam celebrates his goal against Morocco as fans go wild. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

A number of fans breached the perimeter wall at the 48,000-capacity stadium, forcing themselves in without tickets.

Subsequently, the stadium was filled to the brim, with many fans standing at whatever space they could find as all the seats were occupied.

It followed another breach, the previous Sunday, during the team’s opening tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the same venue.

Fans broke through the barriers at Gate 6, a scenario that replayed once again on Thursday, ahead of the match against Angola.

Cumulatively, Kenya has incurred approximately Ksh 12 million in fines since the tourney started.

Hopefully, fan zones will signal an end to the financial hemorrhage experienced by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) as they continue to feel the wrath of Caf for these violations.

Other than avoiding a logistical nightmares associated with huge crowds of supporters at the stadium, these fan parks will also enhance inclusivity among the different residents of the city — united by their love for Harambee Stars.

Not only Kenyans but the fan zones will be an opportunity for the supporters of other teams to sample the urban culture of the city in terms of music, cuisine, and the traditional Kenyan hospitality.

It is an idea that should have been implemented yesterday but for some reason, the powers-that-be did not see it as a necessity.

Now they know better; hopefully, the implementation will not be as chaotic as the ticketing for the tournament.

While the fan zones are a strategic measure to manage crowds, their success will depend on capacity management, promotion, and security enforcement.

The government urges fans to utilize these zones and support the Harambee Stars in an orderly manner to ensure the success of CHAN and avoid jeopardizing Kenya’s co-hosting AFCON 2027.