Temporary win for KMSF as High Court stops Motorsports Kenya registration in its tracks

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 13, 2025 – Despite the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) drilling the final nail into their coffin, Kenya Motorsports Federation Limited (KMSF) are not giving up without a fight.

The federation won the latest round of battle against its rival, Motorsports Kenya, when it obtained a stay order from the High Court temporarily halting SDT’s decision that ordered the sports registrar to enlist the latter organization as the rightful body to govern the sport in Kenya.

KMSF chair Jim Kahumbura welcomed the decision, describing it as a win for fairness and transparency.

“We welcome the Court’s decision as it allows for a fair and transparent process in determining the rightful national governing body for motorsport. KMSF remains dedicated to serving the interests of competitors, clubs, and the broader motorsport,” Kahumbura said in a statement.

On Friday last week, SDT ruled that KMSF had not complied with the Sports Act 2013, contrary to Motorsports Kenya, which it established had met all the requirements of a national sports organisation.

Subsequently, Sports Registrar Rose Wasike was directed to begin the process of recognising Motorsports Kenya as the local governing body for the sport in the country.

Furthermore, Motorsports Kenya were directed to hold national and local elections within 90 days and kickstart a membership drive that would even allow affiliates of KMSF to join them.

However, KMSF expressed its dissatisfaction with SDT’s ruling, prompting them to move to the High Court, which has now stopped the registration process in its tracks.

“Today, 13 August 2025, the High Court granted KMSF a stay of the Tribunal’s orders directing the Sports Registrar not to act on the Tribunal’s decision until the matter is fully heard and determined by the High Court. The matter will be heard with all parties present on 23rd September 2025,” KMSF said in a statement.

The federation also said they are already making plans for next year’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally.

“KMSF is awaiting confirmation of the dates for the Africa Rally Championship which will again run alongside the WRC Safari Rally,” the statement read.

Stakeholders will be watching with bated breath even as Motorsports Kenya on Monday announced their intention to soon roll out a roadmap to comply with SDT’s directives.