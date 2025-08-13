Six Fan Zones Established In Nairobi For Harambee Stars Vs Zambia CHAN Crunch   - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHAN 2025

Six Fan Zones Established In Nairobi For Harambee Stars Vs Zambia CHAN Crunch  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Government has designated six official fan zones established to provide Harambee Stars supporters with an exciting and secure match-day experience during Sunday’s fixture against Zambia in the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cabinet Secretary, Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, says the fan zones will be located at Uhuru Park (CBD), Lucky Summer- Ngomo/area (Behind Kasarani Stadium), Dandora Stadium, Utalii (Stima Club), Jacaranda Grounds, and Kibera DC Grounds.

The zones, strategically located within city neighborhoods, will offer fans the opportunity to follow the match in comfort while easing crowd pressure on the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The CS noted that the move complements the government’s broader efforts to ensure a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable football experience for all supporters.

“These fan zones will bring the stadium atmosphere closer to the people, while helping us manage attendance at Kasarani in line with CAF’s requirements,” he said.

As part of tournament safety protocols, the Government is deploying additional security personnel to safeguard fans, players, teams, and officials at the stadium.

Only spectators with valid match tickets will be allowed entry into the venue, in strict compliance with CAF directives.

CAF has set a maximum attendance of 27,000 fans for the Sunday match to maintain safety and order.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020