Rwanda gears up to host historic 2025 UCI Road World Championships in September

KIGALI, Rwanda, Aug 13— The Government of Rwanda has announced that preparations are nearing completion for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, set to take place in Kigali from September 21–28.

This marks the first time in the event’s 103-year history that the prestigious cycling competition will be held on the African continent.

With less than 50 days to go, authorities say Kigali is ready to welcome the world’s top cyclists for a week-long showcase of sporting excellence.

“For the first time, the UCI Road World Championships will be held in Africa – a milestone for Rwanda and the continent,” Kigali said Wednesday.

The championship will see competitors’ race through the heart of Rwanda’s capital, offering fans a rare chance to witness world-class cycling on home soil.

To ensure the safety of athletes, officials, and spectators, temporary road closures will be enforced along designated race routes at specific hours during the competition.

Authorities have also announced several measures to minimize disruptions and manage city operations during the event.

The measures include the closure of schools within Kigali City from 21 to 28 September 2025.

The government stated that the Ministry of Education will coordinate closely with school administrators and parents to facilitate a smooth transition during this period.

Further, public servants in Kigali will work remotely during the event period, except for those delivering essential services.

“Private institutions capable of remote work are strongly encouraged to adopt virtual working arrangements during the championship,” the government said.

Hosting the UCI Road World Championships is considered a landmark achievement for Rwanda and Africa, promising both international recognition and long-term benefits for the country’s sporting and tourism sectors.

“All citizens, residents, and visitors are invited to experience this extraordinary occasion,” the government said in a statement, encouraging the public to attend special Fan Zones across the city and explore Rwanda’s attractions under the “Tembera U Rwanda” (Visit Rwanda) campaign.

Officials say the event will not only position Kigali as a hub for international sports but also inspire a new generation of cyclists across the continent.