NOC-K, Confejes Secretary General Explore Collaboration on Youth and Women in Sport

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) welcomed the Secretary General of the Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports of the Francophonie (CONFEJES), Madame Louisette-Renée Thobi, for a courtesy call at NOC-K headquarters.

She was accompanied by her delegation and received by the NOC-K president, Shadrack Maluki, alongside Secretary General John Ogolla, Treasurer Fred Chege, Deputy Secretary General Francis Karugu, and members of the Secretariat.

In his remarks, Maluki expressed the Committee’s deep honour in hosting CONFEJES, noting that the visit marked the first official delegation to NOC-K offices since the current leadership assumed office.

He commended CONFEJES’ work in promoting governance, strategic action, and the advancement of youth and women in sport across its 42-member states, 28 of which are in Africa.

“NOC-K values partnerships that create tangible opportunities for our athletes, particularly youth and women, to excel both on and off the field. We believe there is a shared space for collaboration with CONFEJES in driving impactful programmes that uplift sports communities in Kenya and beyond,” Maluki said.

The meeting also highlighted the upcoming International Conference on Women and Sport in Africa (CIFSA), scheduled for December 7–9, 2025, in Dakar, Senegal, under the High Patronage of His Excellency Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal.

Organised by CONFEJES, CIFSA will focus on women’s leadership in sport, addressing barriers to management roles, investment in women’s competitions, and mentorship initiatives.

Speaking at the meeting, CONFEJES Secretary General Madame Louisette-Renée Thobi underlined the importance of strengthening links between Anglophone and Francophone sporting communities.

“This partnership between the Anglophone and Francophone worlds is essential for the growth of sport in Africa. By sharing experiences, expertise, and opportunities, we can create a stronger, more united sporting ecosystem. We encourage Kenyan women leaders, administrators, and athletes to register for CIFSA and take part in shaping the future of women’s sport on the continent,” she said.

Paulina Lanco, Co-Chair of the Women’s Sports Africa Network and Co-President of the CIFSA Scientific Committee, echoed the call for participation.

“The tremendous growth in women’s sport shows that we are ready to move to the next level. CIFSA will not just be a conference; it will be a platform where women’s voices will be heard, barriers will be broken, and a roadmap for leadership will be drawn. I encourage every woman in sport to register, show up, and take their place at the decision-making table,” said Lanco.

To elevate women’s participation in sports governance and leadership, NOC-K plans to send a representation of women leaders to CIFSA.

This action directly supports the Committee’s broader goal of promoting gender equality at the highest levels of sport.

In preparation for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, NOC-K will continue to strengthen its collaboration with partners in Senegal to deliver impactful results for Kenyan sport.