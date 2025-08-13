Lionesses star Chajira admits dream to coach national team after taking charge of Quins

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 13, 2025 – National women’s rugby star Sheila Chajira dreams of coaching the Kenya Lionesses one day.

Chajira, who is still in the infancy of her coaching career, says she’s taking it one step at a time towards achieving her dream.

“I am just starting…it’s one step at a time. Hopefully, I’ll get better and get to coach the national team. We’ll wait and see,” Chajira said.

The rugby star has been one of the mainstays of the national team, representing Kenya Lionesses at the 15s and 7s level.

She was part of the squad that shone in last season’s World Rugby Series, finishing top of the Challenger Series after wins in the first and second leg in South Africa.

“It is very helpful because I have had the opportunity to be coached by the most experienced coaches in the country. What I have learnt in the national team is what I have transferred here to the girls at Quins,” she said.

Kenya Harlequins Coach player Sheila Chajira with players Lovina Mijere and Maxine Abuga. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Chajira has transitioned into coaching, taking the reins at Kenya Harlequin women’s team who are currently participating in the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

The team finished second at the second leg of the competition in Nakuru – the Prinsloo 7s – where they lost 15-10 to Mwamba RFC in a hotly contested final.

The coach admitted there is a lot she still has to learn, noting that the job is not a walk in the park as the results may indicate.

“The experience has been great…it is my first time coaching the senior women’s team. For a long time, I have been in the rugby environment but the transition has come with a bit of difficulties. There is the challenge of planning and execution of ideas but all in all I am still learning,” she said.

Ahead of this weekend’s Christie 7s at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Chajira is looking forward to lifting her first trophy as her coach.

“Definitely, the hashtag is #HiiNiYetu (This is Ours). I am so happy and proud of the girls for coming fourth last season in the NSC. In Nakuru, we reached the finals but unfortunately lost. However, this time we are playing at home so there’s no way we can let go of the trophy,” she said.

“Personally, I am very happy because we wouldn’t have a national team if we didn’t get opportunities to play in the local circuit. We get to see the most talented girls and women here so I feel it is going to give us an opportunity to grow, which will transition to the national team and make us stronger,” Chajira said.

Considering she has not hang her boots, Chajira had a thing or two to say about a proposed bill for a Ksh 1 million cash incentive for players who score for Kenya at an international level.

“It would be a good idea because money is always a good motivation. It’s a good deal and I hope it comes to pass. I know it would motivate many teams to perform,” she said.

The bill, an amendment of the Sports Act 2023, has been proposed by Belgut legislator Nelson Koech.