Belinda, Tsevi Set for Thrilling Showdown at Kenya Junior Matchplay Final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The stage is set for a nail-biting finale as Belinda Wanjiru from Vet Lab Sports Club and Tsevi Soni from Sigona Golf Club go head-to-head in the highly anticipated final of the 2025 NCBA Kenya Junior Matchplay Championship to be held at Sigona Golf Club on Thursday, August 14.

After three days of intense competition, precise shot-making, and unwavering mental strength, these two athletes have emerged as the last-standing contenders for the coveted title christened the “R&A Trophy”.

Belinda stormed into the 36-hole final with a tense semi-final victory over home clubmate Mikael Kihara at the 18th hole.

Tsevi birdied the 17th hole to match Golf Park Golf Club Kevin Anyien’s birdie and secure his victory on the spot.

The final promises to be a tactical battle where every hole will be a contest.

Fans can expect momentum swings, strategic risk-taking, and a showcase of world-class golf in the lush but tough Sigona Golf Course, with its towering trees and fast greens.

Mikael Kihara and Kevin Anyien will also be on the course on Thursday to compete for the third and fourth places over 18 holes.

With NCBA’s continued partnership and Junior Golf Foundation’s unwavering mission to grow the game from the grassroots, this championship continues to provide a platform where young golfers can shine, learn, earn points and prepare for success on bigger stages.