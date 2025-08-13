Another Fine From CAF As FKF Pays Heavily For Harambee Stars Vs Morocco Multiple Security Breaches - Capital Sports
Kenyan fans celebrate at the end of their match against Morocco. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Another Fine From CAF As FKF Pays Heavily For Harambee Stars Vs Morocco Multiple Security Breaches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) have slapped Kenya with an additional fine of Ksh 6.5 million after fans breached the perimeter wall of Kasarani Stadium in Sunday’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter between Harambee Stars and Morocco.

In a statement, the continental Football governing body said Kenya was guilty of multiple safety and security breaches.

“The disciplinary board found Kenya guilty and imposed a fine of USD 50,000(approximately Ksh 6.5 million). Kenya was warned that continued failure to meet Caf safety and security requirements may lead to relocation of Kenya national team matches to an alternative venue,” the statement read.

The development comes after Caf imposed a fine of Ksh 1.9 million against the country after safety and security breaches in Harambee Stars opening encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

At the same time, Caf have directed that only 27,000 fans will be allowed at Harambee Stars’ matches, including Sunday’s fixture against Zambia at the same venue.

