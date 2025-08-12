Tottenham Spurs leave out Bissouma for persistent lateness

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 12 – Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has been left out of the squad to face Paris St-Germain in the Uefa Super Cup because of persistent lateness.

Spurs have travelled to the Italian city of Udine for Wednesday night’s match against Luis Enrique’s men.

Manager Thomas Frank said: “Bissouma isn’t here because of disciplinary reasons. He has been late several times, the latest one too many.

“We need to give love and have demands but there have to be consequences. There’s a been a consequence, we will follow it up when we get home and park it for now.”

On the game versus PSG, Frank added: “I am a big believer of principles and structures in the team, offensively and defensively.

“I want to have clear structure in phase one and two when we are building up. We want to control the game and in phase three, we want to score.

“For the club, me and everyone involved at Tottenham, it’s a massive game. It’s a great challenge and an even bigger opportunity.

“The way my brain works, I see opportunities instead of pressure. We will definitely embrace it and give it everything.”