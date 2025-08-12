Tottenham interested in Crystal Palace forward Eze

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 12 – Tottenham are exploring a deal for Crystal Palace and England forward Eberechi Eze.

Thomas Frank is looking to bolster his options in the final third after attacking midfielder James Maddison was ruled out for the majority of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Eze scored 14 goals across all competitions for Palace last season, including in their 1-0 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The 27-year-old made his England debut in 2023 and has won 11 caps for the Three Lions, including three appearances at Euro 2024.

Tottenham are also in talks with Manchester City over a move for Savinho but multiple sources have indicated that Eze is now emerging as a player of serious interest for Spurs.

There is no confirmation as to whether Tottenham will look to progress with deals for both Brazil winger Savinho and Eze.

Arsenal also have an interest in Eze but are currently looking at trying to move players on, with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira set to leave.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham’s active interest in Eze results in Arsenal accelerating a move for the England international.

Eze joined Palace from Queens Park Rangers in a deal worth £19.5m in 2020 and has scored 40 goals in 168 appearances.

His contract at Selhurst Park is due to expire in the summer of 2027.