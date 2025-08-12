Safaricom Sponsors Dr. Griffin Memorial Bike-A-Thon with KES 1 Million

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The two-leg cycling challenge aims to honour the legacy of Starehe’s founder while championing youth empowerment, education and community service.

Nairobi, 12th August 2025… Safaricom has announced KES 1 million sponsorship to support the Dr. Geoffrey Griffin Memorial Bike-A-Thon challenge.

The cycling event is organized by the students of Starehe Boys’ Centre and School to honour the legacy of Dr. Geoffrey W. Griffin, the visionary founder of the institution.

The event features two legs. The first leg took place over the past week, from August 2nd to 11th, and ran from Busia to Nairobi, with stopovers in Bungoma, Eldoret, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, and Mai Mahiu.

From left: Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom PLC CEO, Barack Mulwale, Mohammud Mohammed and Fred Okono, Director Starehe Boys’ Centre during the official sponsorship announcement and the check handover ceremony of the Dr. Geoffrey Griffin Memorial Bike-A-Thon challenge. The event took place at Safaricom Headquarters in Nairobi.

The second leg, scheduled from August 18th to 24th, will take the cyclists from Nairobi to Mombasa, passing through Emali, Mtito Andei, Voi, and Samburu.

“We are proud to partner with Starehe for this inspiring event. Watching these young riders push themselves across towns and counties has been a powerful reminder of the values that unite us. Supporting it reflects our commitment to empowering youth and fostering positive change across Kenya.” Said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The cycling team includes 10 Starehe students in Form 3, selected through a competitive process and trained in advance, alongside professional riders, alumni and mentors.

Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom PLC CEO (left), handing over the ceremonial cheque to Fred Okono, Director Starehe Boys’ Centre (right) during the official sponsorship announcement of Dr. Geoffrey Griffin Memorial Bike-A-Thon by Safaricom at Michael Joseph Centre Nairobi.

The teams have a dedicated support crew of nutritionists, medical staff, logistics experts, and media teams. Funds raised will go towards scholarships and infrastructure at Starehe Boys’ Centre, sustaining its mission of providing quality education to bright but needy students.

“I am truly inspired by Dr. Graffin’s legacy at our institution, which is why I took up the challenge to participate in this race. The first leg has pushed me beyond what I thought I could achieve, but it’s a powerful reminder that we are riding for a purpose. We are grateful to Safaricom for believing in us and making this journey possible through their sponsorship,” said Mohamed Mohamud, a cyclist and student at the Centre.

The sponsorship marks Safaricom’s latest investment in Kenya’s youth and sports, building on its long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, talent development, and community-driven initiatives.

By partnering with the Dr. Geoffrey W. Griffin Memorial Bike-A-Thon, Safaricom is also contributing to the preservation of a legacy that has shaped generations of leaders through education and service.

Founded in 1959, the Starehe Boys’ Centre began as a rescue home for boys displaced by Kenya’s struggle for independence.

Established by Geoffrey Griffin, alongside Geoffrey Gatama Geturo and Joseph Kamiru Gikubu, the Centre provided shelter, education, and hope for homeless and vulnerable children.