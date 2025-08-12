Interior CS Murkomen Assures Security Will Be Beefed Up In CHAN Matches - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen heads a football at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Interior CS Murkomen Assures Security Will Be Beefed Up In CHAN Matches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen has warned football fans against overrunning of stadium games at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking in Nakuru, Murkomen said that going to the games without tickets would attract worse sanctions from the continental football governing body CAF.

“From a security perspective, I would like to urge Kenyans to avoid going to the stadium unless one has a ticket,” said Murkomen who was in Nakuru for the Jukwaa la Usalama Forum.

The CS urged fans to comply with CAF’s directive of 60 per cent stadium capacity and purchase electronic tickets through the permitted channels.

He said Ministry of Sports in conjunction with the County Government of Nairobi and other county government would work together and erect big screens in different parks across the country for the fans to follow the remaining CHAN matches, all the way to the finals.

“There will be demand for festivities that come with people watching the matches together and cheering, the live screening in parks and common grounds may ease the burden of many Kenyans wanting to go to the Stadium,” he said.

“We do not want to see defiance or to have the country banned from hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 because of incapacity,” he said.

CAF imposed a Sh1.9 million fine on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after multiple security breaches during Harambee Stars CHAN 2024 match against DR Congo..

It was noted that there was a stampede at the entry gate 11 and a security breach in areas designated for public security among other incidents.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020