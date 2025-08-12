Interior CS Murkomen Assures Security Will Be Beefed Up In CHAN Matches

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen has warned football fans against overrunning of stadium games at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Speaking in Nakuru, Murkomen said that going to the games without tickets would attract worse sanctions from the continental football governing body CAF.

“From a security perspective, I would like to urge Kenyans to avoid going to the stadium unless one has a ticket,” said Murkomen who was in Nakuru for the Jukwaa la Usalama Forum.

The CS urged fans to comply with CAF’s directive of 60 per cent stadium capacity and purchase electronic tickets through the permitted channels.

He said Ministry of Sports in conjunction with the County Government of Nairobi and other county government would work together and erect big screens in different parks across the country for the fans to follow the remaining CHAN matches, all the way to the finals.

“There will be demand for festivities that come with people watching the matches together and cheering, the live screening in parks and common grounds may ease the burden of many Kenyans wanting to go to the Stadium,” he said.

“We do not want to see defiance or to have the country banned from hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 because of incapacity,” he said.

CAF imposed a Sh1.9 million fine on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after multiple security breaches during Harambee Stars CHAN 2024 match against DR Congo..

It was noted that there was a stampede at the entry gate 11 and a security breach in areas designated for public security among other incidents.