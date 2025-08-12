Gold for Kenya’s U20 Volleyball Queens, But Will They Get Millions Like Harambee Stars?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Kenya’s Under-20’s women’s volleyball team delivered a stunning 3-1 victory over hosts Cameroon on Monday night to lift a first African Nations Championship trophy in Yaoundé.

The victory sparked celebrations across the country, with President William Ruto praising the team’s togetherness, talent, and resilience.

“Congratulations to Kenya’s Under-20 women’s volleyball team for delivering a spectacular 3–1 victory over hosts Cameroon to claim the African Nations U20 Championship last night in Yaoundé,” the Head of State said via social media platform X.

President Ruto added, “From the football pitch to the volleyball court, our athletes are showing the continent what unity, talent, and resilience can achieve. This emphatic triumph is a testament to resilience, skill, and an unshakable fighting spirit, one that inspires a new generation of volleyball stars across Kenya. Hats off, champions! You’ve made the nation proud and proven once again that Kenya shines brightest when we stand together.”

Star hitter, Terry Tata Mallin, was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Best Opposite of the tournament, adding to her MVP streak from previous matches against Egypt, Senegal, Burundi, and Uganda.

Milka Akinyi was also recognized as Best Outside Hitter for her consistent brilliance throughout the tournament.

While the President’s praise was glowing, the big question now is whether these volleyball heroines will receive the same kind of financial rewards as the men’s national football team, Harambee Stars, who were recently promised multi-million shillings bonuses for their performances in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

For many fans, it is a test of whether Kenya’s sporting recognition will match its rhetoric, ensuring not just the women’s team but other sports teams like Rugby get equal applause, airtime, and reward for bringing home continental glory.