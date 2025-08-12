FKF Boss Hussein Urges Early Arrival At Stadium As Fan Zones Proposed To Enhance CHAN Safety

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is exploring the introduction of official fan zones to improve safety and the overall match-day experience at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

This comes after recent security breaches during matches at Kasarani Stadium, which prompted the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to impose measures on the FKF.

The latest incidence was during Sunday’s Kenya match against two-time champions Morocco, where fans overran the gates, almost causing a stampede.

Following that, CAF directed a restriction of 60 percent stadium capacity with only 27,000 tickets available and banning usage of thermal ticket for the rest of Harambee Stars matches..

FKF president Hussein Mohamed has urged fans to arrive at least five hours before kick-off for the upcoming match against Zambia’s Chipolopolo.

“We are planning to set up official fan zones where supporters who might not have an opportunity to come to the stadium to watch the Harambee Stars’ final group match against Zambia this Sunday,” he stated.

“Details of these exciting fan zones will be shared shortly as we continue making relevant preparations.”

He stresses that arriving early will ease congestion at the entry points and allow thorough security checks.

“I urge all Kenyans to turn up at least five hours earlier on match days with their digital tickets on their phones. We will set up an official fan zone for those who are unable to get the tickets from the official vendors,” Mohamed said.

He urged all those who do not have valid digital e-tickets not to show up in the stadiums and watch the games from the comfort of their homes or their favorite social joint and cheer the national team from there.

FKF and security agencies are expected to identify suitable areas near Kasarani Stadium for the pilot rollout of fan zones. If successful, the model could be adopted for future continental matches.

Nicholas Musonye address at nyayo Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Meanwhile, the CHAN local organizing committee chair Nicholas Musonye has appealed to Kenyans to avoid confrontation with the police when going to attend Harambee Stars matches at the Kasarani Stadium.

Musonye says police have been at their best behavior during the continental competition and it is only fair for fans to reciprocate the same.

A group of ticketless fans managed to scale the perimeter wall at the stadium on Sunday during Harambee Stars encounter against Morocco.