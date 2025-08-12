Everton complete loan deal for Manchester City’s Grealish

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 12 – Jack Grealish says “there is only one place he wanted to go” after signing for Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old becomes Everton’s sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

He says talks with Toffees manager David Moyes were decisive in him choosing to move to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton – it’s massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans,” said the England winger.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I’ve been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there’s that side of it as well and that’s another reason why I chose Everton.

“I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I’ve had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I’m sure I will.”

Grealish is in line to make his Everton debut in their Premier League opener at Leeds on Monday.

The England playmaker joined City from Aston Villa for what was a British record fee of £100m in August 2021 and has made more than 150 appearances for the club – winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But he fell out of favour last season, making only seven league starts before being left out of their squad for the Club World Cup in the United States.

A move to Everton gives him the chance to rejuvenate his career and take centre stage at their new stadium.

Grealish will also be aiming to win his place back in the England squad – something Moyes hopes Everton can help him achieve – after saying last summer he was “heartbroken” by being left out of the squad for the 2024 European Championship.

Everton boss Moyes said: “I think we’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to.

“We’re all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself.”

Grealish to follow Rooney and Gascoigne

Grealish will wear the number 18 shirt and says he chose that number so he could emulate two of his favourite players.

“There is a reason [for choosing number 18],” said Grealish. “There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here.

“So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point.

“I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he’s happy as well.”

Where will Grealish play at Everton?

Matthew Hobbs, BBC Sport:

Jack Grealish’s signature is a real coup for David Moyes, but will the 29-year-old be more effective on the left or in a central role for the Toffees?

According to Opta, Moyes commonly employed a 4-2-3-1 formation in the Premier League after returning to Goodison Park last season, doing so 11 times in 19 matches and only really deviating when a back three was used instead.

Grealish has predominantly had a left-sided role during his top-flight career, spending 80% of his 5,698 Premier League playing minutes on the left wing at Manchester City.

In the top flight at Aston Villa, he played on the left 64% of the time, and 20% at number 10.

While Grealish is a statement signing sure to excite supporters, it does create an imbalance in Everton’s squad, with the search for a right-winger so far unsuccessful.

Iliman Ndiaye played 2,350 minutes on the left wing last term and finished as the club’s top scorer, while Dwight McNeil has also been a key performer in that role.

Should Grealish start on the left it may mean Ndiaye, McNeil and summer signing Carlos Alcaraz competing for the number 10 berth – or one playing out of position until a natural right-winger is recruited.

Moyes typically demands hard work off the ball, so if Grealish plays centrally in a position operated by Abdoulaye Doucoure last season, he may be required to do more defending than perhaps suits his natural game.