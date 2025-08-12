32 players set for Kenya Junior Matchplay Championship at Sigona Golf Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The 2025 NCBA Kenya Junior Match Play Championship got underway in fine fashion on Monday at the picturesque Sigona Golf Club, bringing together the country’s top junior golfers in a spirited battle for coveted spots in the prestigious match play stages.

A strong field of 80 juniors from Kenya entered to play the tournament which is also christened as the “R&A Trophy”.

After a tense and competitive opening round, Yuvraj Rajput of Sigona Golf Club produced a composed performance to card an impressive even-par (E) score, securing a slender one-shot lead over home club mate Junaid Ayaz Manji (+1).

Breathing down their necks was Bianca Ngecu of Muthaiga Golf Club at +3, while Lee Kimathi from Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club followed closely at +4, keeping the qualifiers tightly contested.

Bianca Ngecu in action

The Top 32 players from the Strokeplay Qualifier round proceed to the tense Matchplay rounds over the next 3 days.

Fans and spectators can expect high drama and thrilling head-to-head encounters, where every hole could decide a player’s fate.

Despite an initial delay due to poor weather conditions at Sigona, the atmosphere remains electric, with players eager to showcase their skills under pressure.

The Kenya Junior Matchplay Championship is the only Matchplay event in the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) calendar and counts for the JGF Order of Merit (OOM) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) Points.

With NCBA’s steadfast support and the Junior Golf Foundation’s unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent, this championship is more than just a competition, it is a platform for shaping the next generation of Kenyan golfing stars.